Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine SIMON
Ajouter
Sandrine SIMON
Melun
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Pontault-Combault
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Département De Seine-et-marne
- Chef de projets
Melun
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Polytech Paris-Sud (Orsay)
Orsay
1985 - 1988
Réseau
Riccardo MARCATO
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z