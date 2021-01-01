Menu

Sandrine SLONINA

Nanterre

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rocquencourt

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • VINCI Facilities - Directrice Commerciale

    Nanterre 2016 - maintenant

  • Consortium Stade de France - Responsable Grands Comptes

    Saint Denis Cedex 2010 - 2016

  • BOUYGUES TELECOM - Ingénieur d'Affaire Marché Secteur Services

    Meudon 2004 - 2010

  • BOUYGUES TELECOM - Ingénieur Commercial Grands Comptes IDF

    Meudon 2001 - 2004

  • XEROX - Ingénieur Vente Bureautique

    Saint-Denis 1998 - 2001

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :