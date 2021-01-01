Retail
Sandrine SLONINA
Sandrine SLONINA
Nanterre
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
VINCI Facilities
- Directrice Commerciale
Nanterre
2016 - maintenant
Consortium Stade de France
- Responsable Grands Comptes
Saint Denis Cedex
2010 - 2016
BOUYGUES TELECOM
- Ingénieur d'Affaire Marché Secteur Services
Meudon
2004 - 2010
BOUYGUES TELECOM
- Ingénieur Commercial Grands Comptes IDF
Meudon
2001 - 2004
XEROX
- Ingénieur Vente Bureautique
Saint-Denis
1998 - 2001
Formations
ISEG Strasbourg
Strasbourg
maintenant
Institut Supérieur Européen De Gestion
Strasbourg
1994 - 1998
Lycée Jean Auguste Margueritte
Verdun
1991 - 1994
Section Scientifique
Julien BREUX
Karinne BESSANT
Laurent PLANQUART
Marc PINTO DEL SILVA
Natacha DEBRA
Patrick Philippe DIEHL
Rault THOMAS
Sébastien BAILLOT
Sophie DESNOULEZ
