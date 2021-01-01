Retail
Sandrine THIEL
Sandrine THIEL
ANGLET
En résumé
Entreprises
Clinique Delay
- Ingénieur qualité
2016 - maintenant
Clinique Anouste
- Ingénieur qualité
2012 - 2015
Centre Hospitalier Arcachon
- Ingénieur qualité
2011 - 2012
Centre Hospitalier Arcachon
- Ingénieur qualité
2010 - 2010
Stage
Formations
ISPED (Institut De Santé Publique, D'Épidémiologie Et De Développement) ISPED (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2009 - 2011
MASTER
Université Bordeaux 2 Victor Segalen
Bordeaux
2008 - 2009
Master
Réseau
Alyssia SCHWARTZ
Charlotte BAL
Christine BACONNAIS
Gilles MOCQUE
Marick FÈVRE
Marie-Pierre RENON
Mohamed BOUKAR
Stéphane GAYET
Thierry HOUBRON
Véronique DELMAS
