Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine THOMAS
Ajouter
Sandrine THOMAS
portet sur garonne
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
STB
- Assistante
portet sur garonne
2013 - maintenant
Adequation carrière et compétences
- Assistante
1997 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Brequigny
Rennes
1994 - 1996
Bts assistant de direction
Réseau
Adequation CARRIÈRES ET COMPÉTENCES
Isabelle LESTARD
Mickael BELLOUARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z