Sandrine TINGUY
Sandrine TINGUY
NANTES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Crédit Mutuel CIC
- Conseiller particulier
1996 - maintenant
Formations
Université Nantes
Nantes
1991 - 1993
banque - entreprises
Université Nantes
Nantes
1989 - 1991
Réseau
Gaëlle LE BARS
Jean-Christophe MOUILLE
Pauline VANDENBULCKE
Sophie TOLMER
