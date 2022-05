Sandrine VISSOT

Passionate about the continually evolving opportunities of marketing in the digital realm, my goal is to help brands innovate and enrich their relationship with consumers.



//16 years of experience in marketing and business strategy, especially in helping international consumer brands in their digital transformation.

//Strategy, conception and implementation of innovative digital programs and services fueled by data insights, as well as ultra targeted CRM, social media, mobile, integrated production.

//Management of complex international brands and multi-functional & multi-cultural teams.

//Bilingual: English, French



Mes compétences :

Publicité

Planning stratégique

Luxe

Communication

Marketing

Web

SEM

Relations Publiques

Référencement