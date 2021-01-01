Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Sandrine VON MURALT
Sandrine VON MURALT
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
International
Langues
Marketing
Organisation
Sport
Entreprises
Clarins
- Product Manager Hermès
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Clarins
- Assistante Marketing Fragrances
Paris
2011 - 2012
ICE Events
- Events Manager
2010 - 2010
YLP 2010 à Lausanne au Rolex Learning Center
Séminaire pour Allergan (Varsovie, Prague, Egypte, Tunisie)
Logistique pour La Zurich Assurance à Genève
FERT VOYAGES & CIE SA
- Sales and Contracting Manager départ Golf
2008 - 2010
Omega European Master Crans-Montana (2007 - 2010)
FERT VOYAGES & CIE SA
- Collaboratrice Tour Operating et conseillère en voyages / Cruise Line
2006 - 2007
SWISS OLYMPIC ASSOCIATION
- Collaboratrice d’administration au département développement/ Project Management
2003 - 2005
Formations
CEFCO (Lausanne)
Lausanne
2009 - 2010
Ecole Suisse Du Tourisme ES HEVS EST-STF (Sierre)
Sierre
1999 - 2002
Gestion, Tourisme, Marketing
Collège Sainte-Croix (Fribourg)
Fribourg
1994 - 1998
Langues moderne : allemand, anglais, espagnol
Réseau
Bertrand LOZE
Catherine DE LACHEISSERIE
Christiane CHARTIER
Geoffrey ROLIN
Jean-Malo DESGRANGES
Marie LEPICARD - DE HEMPTINNE
Matthias VILLARREAL
Patrick LE GOUELLEC DE SCHWARZ
Quentin DE HEMPTINNE
Vincent MORANDI
