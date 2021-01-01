Menu

Sandrine VON MURALT

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
International
Langues
Marketing
Organisation
Sport

Entreprises

  • Clarins - Product Manager Hermès

    Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • Clarins - Assistante Marketing Fragrances

    Paris 2011 - 2012

  • ICE Events - Events Manager

    2010 - 2010 YLP 2010 à Lausanne au Rolex Learning Center
    Séminaire pour Allergan (Varsovie, Prague, Egypte, Tunisie)
    Logistique pour La Zurich Assurance à Genève

  • FERT VOYAGES & CIE SA - Sales and Contracting Manager départ Golf

    2008 - 2010 Omega European Master Crans-Montana (2007 - 2010)

  • FERT VOYAGES & CIE SA - Collaboratrice Tour Operating et conseillère en voyages / Cruise Line

    2006 - 2007

  • SWISS OLYMPIC ASSOCIATION - Collaboratrice d’administration au département développement/ Project Management

    2003 - 2005

Formations

  • CEFCO (Lausanne)

    Lausanne 2009 - 2010

  • Ecole Suisse Du Tourisme ES HEVS EST-STF (Sierre)

    Sierre 1999 - 2002 Gestion, Tourisme, Marketing

  • Collège Sainte-Croix (Fribourg)

    Fribourg 1994 - 1998 Langues moderne : allemand, anglais, espagnol

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :