Sanjin KARAN

LE HAVRE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Vente
Développement
Marketing

Entreprises

  • HARMONIE PRINT - GERANT

    2018 - maintenant IMPRIMERIE / Conception Graphique

  • IMPRIMERIE La Petite Presse du Havre "GROUPE FIROPA" - PRESIDENT mandataire

    2013 - 2018 Imprimeur

  • Consulting - DIRECTEUR

    2012 - 2013 Conseil, Organisation et Stratégie

  • FIDUCIAL Office Solutions - DIRECTEUR D'AGENCE

    COURBEVOIE 2005 - 2012 Fourniture et Mobilier de Bureau

  • Office Depot - Chargé d'affaires ( Guilbert France / Office Depot ) ; PME/PMI / Grands Comptes

    Senlis 1992 - 2005 Fourniture et Mobilier de Bureau

  • ALBERT LEFEVRE ORGANISATION ( A.L.O) - Chargé d'affaires en Mobilier de Bureau

    1989 - 1991 Vente et Aménagement en Mobilier de Bureau

  • SANARA - EMPLOYE DE TRANSIT

    1988 - 1988 IMPORT / EXPORT

  • Auchan - E.L.S

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1987 - 1987

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

