Sanjin KARAN
Sanjin KARAN
LE HAVRE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Vente
Développement
Marketing
Entreprises
HARMONIE PRINT
- GERANT
2018 - maintenant
IMPRIMERIE / Conception Graphique
IMPRIMERIE La Petite Presse du Havre "GROUPE FIROPA"
- PRESIDENT mandataire
2013 - 2018
Imprimeur
Consulting
- DIRECTEUR
2012 - 2013
Conseil, Organisation et Stratégie
FIDUCIAL Office Solutions
- DIRECTEUR D'AGENCE
COURBEVOIE
2005 - 2012
Fourniture et Mobilier de Bureau
Office Depot
- Chargé d'affaires ( Guilbert France / Office Depot ) ; PME/PMI / Grands Comptes
Senlis
1992 - 2005
Fourniture et Mobilier de Bureau
ALBERT LEFEVRE ORGANISATION ( A.L.O)
- Chargé d'affaires en Mobilier de Bureau
1989 - 1991
Vente et Aménagement en Mobilier de Bureau
SANARA
- EMPLOYE DE TRANSIT
1988 - 1988
IMPORT / EXPORT
Auchan
- E.L.S
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1987 - 1987
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Caroline CHAPMAN (DUSSUEIL)
Eleonora BROGNA
Francesca LO CASCIO
Franck TRESTOUR
Marta JACKIEWICZ
Murielle CARRE
Olivier SAMMUT
Pascal BEAUCAMP
Pascal DILLIES
Stéphane SCHAEGIS