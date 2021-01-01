Menu

Sarah AOUATE

Lezennes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Leroy Merlin - Assistante RH

    Lezennes 2013 - maintenant

  • Sofitel - Assistante RH

    Malabo 2013 - 2013

  • Experts Recrutement - Chargée de recrutement

    Villeurbanne 2012 - 2012

  • NACD - Commerciale

    2009 - 2009

Formations

Réseau