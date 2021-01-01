Retail
Sarah AOUATE
Sarah AOUATE
Lezennes
Entreprises
Leroy Merlin
- Assistante RH
Lezennes
2013 - maintenant
Sofitel
- Assistante RH
Malabo
2013 - 2013
Experts Recrutement
- Chargée de recrutement
Villeurbanne
2012 - 2012
NACD
- Commerciale
2009 - 2009
Formations
INSEEC Paris
Paris
2010 - 2013
Réseau
Alexandre BERDAH
Anaïs GOMEZ
Anthony LEFLEM
Baptiste BOUCHER
Daniel KARASCH
Hajar LAHJAOUJ
Jacques LELARGE
Jessica ZARED
Marie CHAUMET
Naomie IVERA