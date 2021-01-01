Sarah UWERA

Mes compétences :
Leadership
Innovation
Gestion de la relation client
Prise de décision
Assistance client
Amélioration de la productivité
Gestion d'équipe
Entreprises
Convention center
- Chargée de clientèle
Communication | Kigali 2016 - maintenant-Develop key relationships with clients
-Ensure customer satisfaction through promoting excellence service.
-Respond to customer complaints professionally.
-Maintain quality control for all activities
-Analyze staff evaluations and feedback to improve the customer’s experience
-Oversee health code compliance and sanitation standards.
-Seek ways to cut waste and decrease operational costs.
-Train new employees and provide ongoing training for all staff.
-contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results.