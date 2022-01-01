Retail
Sébastien ANDRES
Sébastien ANDRES
Paris
Profil
En résumé
Actuellement étudiant à l'ICN Business School
Mes compétences :
Vente
Banque
Entreprises
Amundi
- Assistant Service Client, Relation Client et Qualité
Paris
2016 - 2016
ICN Business School
- Agent d'accueil - Admissibles
Nancy
2016 - 2016
ICN Junior Conseil
- Commercial
2015 - 2016
Commercial au sein de la Junior Entreprise de l'ICN, ICN Junior Conseil
Caisse d'Epargne Île - de - France
- Conseiller Commercial
2014 - 2015
Caisse d'Epargne
- Chargé d'Accueil en Alternance
2012 - 2014
Décathlon Plaisir
- Stagiaire
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2008 - 2008
Formations
ICN Business School
Nancy
2015 - maintenant
CFPB Centre De Formation De La Profession Bancaire
Paris
2014 - 2015
Licence
ISIFA
Paris
2012 - 2014
BTS Banque
Lycée Jean Vilar (Plaisir)
Plaisir
2009 - 2012
BAC ES
spécialité Mathématiques - mention AB
Alexandre PIQUET
Benjamin LECONTE-CASEAU
Charlotte SOISMIER
Hugo LENGELÉ
Luc VEPORI
Lucile METAYER
Recrutemploi CABINET D'ACCOMPAGNEMENT RH ☆☆☆☆☆
Stéphane INTERLIGATOR
Stéphane JULLIEN
