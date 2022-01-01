Menu

Sébastien ANDRES

Paris

En résumé

Actuellement étudiant à l'ICN Business School

Mes compétences :
Vente
Banque

Entreprises

  • Amundi - Assistant Service Client, Relation Client et Qualité

    Paris 2016 - 2016

  • ICN Business School - Agent d'accueil - Admissibles

    Nancy 2016 - 2016

  • ICN Junior Conseil - Commercial

    2015 - 2016 Commercial au sein de la Junior Entreprise de l'ICN, ICN Junior Conseil

  • Caisse d'Epargne Île - de - France - Conseiller Commercial

    2014 - 2015

  • Caisse d'Epargne - Chargé d'Accueil en Alternance

    2012 - 2014

  • Décathlon Plaisir - Stagiaire

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2008 - 2008

Formations

Réseau

