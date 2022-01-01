Menu

Sébastien CANTINI

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Salesforce - Cloud Architect for Heroku

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant Heroku is the PaaS for developers of the “Customer success platform” of Salesforce
    Presented technical product overview (C-Level to project managers and developers, including the business divisions) Definition of architecture for applications (API, IoT, websites, BigData, Mobile backend as a service) hosted on Heroku. Answer to RFI/RFP. Participation in POC. Enablement of partners ecosystem.

  • Microsoft - Ingénieur Avant-Vente

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2012 - 2016 Acting as Presale Engineer for development and Cloud Platform (Azure)

  • IBM - Ingénieur Avant Vente

    Bois-Colombes 2001 - 2012 Présentations et démonstrations des produits de la solution globale Telelogic (en particulier, Telelogic Synergy (ex Continuus : outil de gestion de configuration et des changements) et DOORS (Gestion des exigences). Phase de maquettage (évaluations) chez les clients. Formation des clients à l'utilisation des produits. LA société Telelogic a été rachetée par IBM en Avril 2008.

  • I-LOGIX - Ingénieur d'applications

    2000 - 2001 Ingénieur d’applications du logiciel Rhapsody basé sur UML. Présentations et démonstrations du produit. Suivi d’évaluations chez le client. Langages C/C++/JAVA/VB.

Formations

