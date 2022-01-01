Menu

Sebastien COMBES

Saint Lézin

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Process
Production
Agronomie

Entreprises

  • Nat'Inov - Directeur de production

    Saint Lézin 2012 - maintenant

  • Naturex - Responsable de Production / Production manager

    Avignon 2011 - 2012

  • Naturex - Responsable d'atelier poudres / Supervisor

    Avignon 2009 - 2011 Responsable de l'atelier séchage et granulation / Supervisor in spray-dry and granulation

  • Diana Ingrédients - Responsable amélioration continue / Industrial improvment manager

    2008 - 2009 Transfert industriel / Industrial transfert
    Projet de réduction des coûts industriels / Cost killing project
    Remplacement d'un responsble d'atelier / Supervisor replacement

Formations

Réseau

