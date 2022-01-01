Retail
Sebastien COMBES
Sebastien COMBES
Saint Lézin
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Process
Production
Agronomie
Entreprises
Nat'Inov
- Directeur de production
Saint Lézin
2012 - maintenant
Naturex
- Responsable de Production / Production manager
Avignon
2011 - 2012
Naturex
- Responsable d'atelier poudres / Supervisor
Avignon
2009 - 2011
Responsable de l'atelier séchage et granulation / Supervisor in spray-dry and granulation
Diana Ingrédients
- Responsable amélioration continue / Industrial improvment manager
2008 - 2009
Transfert industriel / Industrial transfert
Projet de réduction des coûts industriels / Cost killing project
Remplacement d'un responsble d'atelier / Supervisor replacement
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Agronomique
Toulouse
2004 - 2008
Agromanagment
Réseau
Eloïne BESTION
Gregory BERTEL
Jacques ABADIE
Jean-Baptiste MOUSSIERE
Even Agri (Ploudaniel)
Karim BEN HASSAN
Karl CHEVALIER
Lise SIMON-SAGE
Loic BAILLON
Marc BONNET
Marion BELKA
