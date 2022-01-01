Retail
Sebastien DUBET
Sebastien DUBET
RÉGION DE GENÈVE
En résumé
Découpe et extrusion d'élastomères
https://www.sodecoupe.fr/
LPE SODECOUPE ESIA
- Responsable commercial Sodécoupe, Gérant LPE
2018 - maintenant
Angst Pfister
- International Key Account Manager
2013 - 2018
Plastiform's
- Railway export manager
2013 - 2013
Angst Pfister
- Responsable de centre de profit technologie antivibratoire
2006 - 2013
Les secteurs d'activités : ferroviaire, batiment, industrie.
Latty International
- Ingénieur Technico commercial
2004 - 2005
Leman Process Elastomer Sodecoupe ESIA
- Extrusion et decoupe d'Elastomère
Direction générale | ST GENIS POUILLY
2001 - maintenant
Michaud Chailly (groupe Maurin)
- Technico commercial
2000 - 2004
Mori Seiki
- Technico commercial
1999 - 2000
MERCURI International
La Defence
2007 - 2007
coaching management
Lycée La Mache C3P
Lyon
1997 - 1998
technico commercial
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
1994 - 1996
Génie mécanique et productique
Christophe AUTHIER
Christophe VIALLE
Danielle LEFEBVRE
Daphné CHARVERIAT
Fabien CHARMONT
Fabien DONTENVILLE
Fabrice BILLAUT
Larzac LAURENT
Philippe LEEMPUT
Vincent LARNO
