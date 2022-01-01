Menu

Sebastien DUBET

RÉGION DE GENÈVE

En résumé

Découpe et extrusion d'élastomères

https://www.sodecoupe.fr/

Entreprises

  • LPE SODECOUPE ESIA - Responsable commercial Sodécoupe, Gérant LPE

    2018 - maintenant

  • Angst Pfister - International Key Account Manager

    2013 - 2018

  • Plastiform's - Railway export manager

    2013 - 2013

  • Angst Pfister - Responsable de centre de profit technologie antivibratoire

    2006 - 2013 Les secteurs d'activités : ferroviaire, batiment, industrie.

  • Latty International - Ingénieur Technico commercial

    2004 - 2005

  • Leman Process Elastomer Sodecoupe ESIA - Extrusion et decoupe d'Elastomère

    Direction générale | ST GENIS POUILLY 2001 - maintenant

  • Michaud Chailly (groupe Maurin) - Technico commercial

    2000 - 2004

  • Mori Seiki - Technico commercial

    1999 - 2000

Formations

Réseau

