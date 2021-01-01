Sébastien GASPARI

After staying for a few years with AOL, NRJ and HEC, I was recruited by Netstaff/Lexsi as an IT Security Engineer (high constraint environment - M6 TV Group, Banking and Financial holding (LVMH)).



Curious and open to new environments, I wanted to turn to the Video Games industry : therefore I joined GOA (France Telecom group) where I held different positions : Quality Assurance, Technical Project Manager, Project Manager and Head of Project management of GOA.COM. There, I have been actively involved in our F2P Games releases in Europe (League of Legends, Pangya, Warrior Epic, Gunbound, KnC,…).



When GOA stopped its games editing activity in 2010, I moved to a transverse management position in the new organization within France Telecom’s Games Business Unit to ensure the coherence and the smooth development of the projects (gaming portals,…) we run under the Orange brand worldwide. The Games Business Unit evolved and I work on a larger scope within the Games, Music, Culture and Infotainment as Projects Director.



- From 2000, Co-Founder and associate in JeuxOnline SARL.

- From 2015, associate & PMO in eJam SAS



MBTI Profile : INTJ

+10 years in IT and Games industry, Management and Project Management in different multicultural environments



Games (GOA) :

Ingame Animation : The 4th Coming, Dark Age of Camelot,

QA : Warhammer Online,

EU Producer (F2P) : League of Legends, Pangya, Gunbound, Warrior Epic, Kart'n'Crazy, Mytheon; Extrem Soccer



Portal (Orange) :

- Orange country games services (FR, RO,...)

- Starmedia Juegos

- Starfrica Games

- OTT activity



