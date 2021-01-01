Menu

Sébastien GASPARI

PARIS

En résumé

After staying for a few years with AOL, NRJ and HEC, I was recruited by Netstaff/Lexsi as an IT Security Engineer (high constraint environment - M6 TV Group, Banking and Financial holding (LVMH)).

Curious and open to new environments, I wanted to turn to the Video Games industry : therefore I joined GOA (France Telecom group) where I held different positions : Quality Assurance, Technical Project Manager, Project Manager and Head of Project management of GOA.COM. There, I have been actively involved in our F2P Games releases in Europe (League of Legends, Pangya, Warrior Epic, Gunbound, KnC,…).

When GOA stopped its games editing activity in 2010, I moved to a transverse management position in the new organization within France Telecom’s Games Business Unit to ensure the coherence and the smooth development of the projects (gaming portals,…) we run under the Orange brand worldwide. The Games Business Unit evolved and I work on a larger scope within the Games, Music, Culture and Infotainment as Projects Director.

- From 2000, Co-Founder and associate in JeuxOnline SARL.
- From 2015, associate & PMO in eJam SAS

MBTI Profile : INTJ
+10 years in IT and Games industry, Management and Project Management in different multicultural environments

Games (GOA) :
Ingame Animation : The 4th Coming, Dark Age of Camelot,
QA : Warhammer Online,
EU Producer (F2P) : League of Legends, Pangya, Gunbound, Warrior Epic, Kart'n'Crazy, Mytheon; Extrem Soccer

Portal (Orange) :
- Orange country games services (FR, RO,...)
- Starmedia Juegos
- Starfrica Games
- OTT activity

Mes compétences :
Communication
Web
Gestion de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • eJam SAS - PMO

    2015 - maintenant

  • Orange Division Contenus - Directeur de Projets

    2015 - maintenant - Contribution à la définition des orientations stratégiques et des objectifs Business, des offres, produits et services, planification des dépenses, suivi des budgets et ROI, RH avec le Directeur du service,
    - Organisation, cadrage, décision, priorisation (roadmap), suivi des projets, contrats, partenaires, gestion des risques, conflits, coordination inter-projets,…
    - Management transverse des équipes investies sur les projets (marketing, technique, légal, contenus,..),
    - Oriente les projets pour supporter la direction stratégique, reporting à la Direction de l’entité, recommandations de changements et d’améliorations,
    - Responsable Marketing des projets de déploiements d’offres Jeux PC dans les pays où Orange n’est pas présent en tant qu’Opérateur – installation de la Marque à travers une offre de contenus (Orange Horizon).

  • France Telecom / Orange - Transversal Project Manager

    2010 - 2014 - Organisation et pilotage des projets transverses Jeux, Culture, Musique et Infotainment,
    - Responsable projet des portails de distribution de Jeux sur les pays « Orange » (Pologne, Roumanie,…) et hors Orange (LATAM, Afrique),
    - Responsable projet d’un portail d’actualité.

  • GOA / France Telecom - Responsable de la Gestion de Projets F2P

    2008 - 2010 - Responsable projet du portail de jeux Free to Play (GOA.COM, plus d’un million d’inscrits),
    - Organisation, mise en place des process inter-équipes (Projet, Marketing, Technique, Localisation…), et avec les partenaires et éditeurs,
    - Management d’équipe : Chef de Projets et Assurance Qualité (France et Irlande),
    - Gestion des relations avec les partenaires dans un environnement multiculturel et international (Asie, USA, Europe,...).

  • GOA / France Telecom - Chef de Projets Techniques & Coordinateur QA

    2007 - 2008 - Définition et pilotage des infrastructures / serveurs de jeux, négociations et choix des technologies avec les partenaires,
    - Recrutement et management de l’équipe d’Assurance Qualité, mise en place des process de fonctionnement avec les autres équipes, coordination des livrables.

  • Lexsi - Ingénieur Sécurité Informatique

    BAGNOLET 2006 - 2007 Gestion de projets et contractualisation de solutions de sécurité, déménagements, et pilotages d’installations et configurations d’éléments de sécurité informatique dans des secteurs à très fortes contraintes (Banques, Holding Financière, Télévision,…).

  • HEC - Chef de Section

    2003 - 2006 - Participation à la création d’une cellule de support et de supervision à HEC,
    - Organisation, priorisation et gestion des incidents.

  • NRJ Group - Planificateur

    Paris 2001 - 2003

  • AOL - IT Support

    Neuilly sur Seine 2000 - 2002

  • Jeuxonline - Co-fondateur / Associé

    2000 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau