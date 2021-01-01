Retail
Connexion
Sébastien GUIMBRETIERE
Ajouter
Sébastien GUIMBRETIERE
LES HERBIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AGL-Concept
- Cogérant
2007 - maintenant
Lucas-g
- Dessinateur
1993 - 2007
Formations
Lycée Saint Gabriel
St Laurent Sur Sevre
1991 - 1993
Lycée Saint Gabriel Construction mécanique
Saint Laurent Sur Sévre
1988 - 1991
Réseau
Céline REMIGEREAU
François HUVELIN
Hugues ECHASSERIAU
Mickaël POIRIER
Mikael DOUMENG
Pierre FRESNEAU
Poirier CHRISTOPHE
Raphaël ESTÈVES
Stéphane BROSSARD
Sylvain AUMONT
