Sébastien GUNTZ
Sébastien GUNTZ
BERGHOLTZ
Profil
Réseau
Le
résultat des législatives à Bergholtz
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
POP
- Gérant
2011 - maintenant
LOCAREST
- TECHNICO-COMMERCIAL
2008 - 2011
LNA
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIAL
Vertou
2003 - 2008
CAISSE D'EPARGNE
- COMMERCIAL
2001 - 2003
LNA
- COMMERCIAL
Vertou
1998 - 2001
Formations
Lycée Alfred Kastler
Guebwiller
1996 - 1998
BTS FORCE DE VENTE
Lycée Jean Jacques Henner
Altkirch
1992 - 1996
BAC STT
Réseau
Audrey LELOUP-MASSON
Beatrice KLEIN
Catherine HELL
Erico FERNANDES
Frédéric AVENEL
Nathalie MARX
Olivia HARTWEG
Patricia SALGADO
Pierre BACH
Sandrine HOLL
