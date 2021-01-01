Sebastien HAK

Entreprises
-
Commercial HYDROMECA
- Agent Technico
2012 - maintenant
Fabrication Regard Comptage /Vente de produits d'adduction d'eau potable
Secteur : 75-77-78-91-92-93-94-95-89
CA : 900 000 / 1 200 000
-
HYDROMECA
- Technico commercial
2012 - maintenant
-
FML
- Agent Technico- Commercial
2003 - 2011
Fabrication et vente de produits pour l'adduction d'eau potable
Secteurs : 75-77-78-91-92-93-94-95-76-60-08-51
-
AGUBAT
- Attaché Commercial
1999 - 2003
Vente de produits en PVC à destination des sociétés de négoce de matériaux
-
Commercial TERMINAL
- Attaché
1996 - 1999
Vente de produits financiers auprès du particulier
-
COVECA
- Agent Technico Commercial
1995 - 1995
Vente de matériel hydraulique pour l'alimentaire/pétrole/chimie
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel