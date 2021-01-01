Sébastien HAQUETTE

-
Korian
- Directeur de Clinique SSR
Paris
2014 - maintenant
91 lits
90 salariés
-
Korian
- Directeur de Projet
Paris
2013 - 2014
Post Merger Integration
-
ISS Facility Services France
- Project Director - Transformation Programs - Strategy Department
2011 - 2013
-
Polyconcept Supplier Group
- Project Manager - Strategy and Development
2010 - 2011
-
Europcar International (Holding)
- International Project Manager
2007 - 2010
International Project Manager, Europcar International (Holding)
Responsable of implementation and follow up of Optimization program within subsidiaries
1.Identify, analyse, size potential, promote and control ideas developed in SG&A optimization program
2.Follow up implementation in workstream and entities
3.Prepare and particpate in KEY workstreams meetings including Top management meeting
4.Coordonate the sub-projects, give support to idea leaders, propose succesful project to other countries: daily contact with local controllers, project members and IT support.
5.Elaborate presentations of the Project Status to the TopManagement and shareholders.
-
FIAT Finance & Service
- Senior Internal Auditor
2006 - 2007
Internal Senior Auditor, FIAT Finance & Service (FIAT Group)
Operational and Financial Audit
1.Evaluated and validated internal control in subsidiaries (Fiat Auto CH/ Fiat Auto UK/ Iveco Dealership, Powertrain)
2.Audited special IAS Subject (Revenue Recognition) in subsidiaries
3.Trained, reviewed and evaluated direct report
-
PricewaterhouseCoopers (Fra/CH)
- External Auditor
2004 - 2006
External auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers (Fra/CH)
Financial audit and control of Sarbanes Oxley 404 implementation
1.Certified balance sheets and profit & loss accounts in US Gaap, IFRS, Swiss Gaap
2.Audited internal control and validated Sarbanne Oxley
3.Worked for US/European key accounts in Car Industry and IT Services