Sébastien HAQUETTE

Paris

Entreprises

  • Korian - Directeur de Clinique SSR

    Paris 2014 - maintenant 91 lits
    90 salariés

  • Korian - Directeur de Projet

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Post Merger Integration

  • ISS Facility Services France - Project Director - Transformation Programs - Strategy Department

    2011 - 2013

  • Polyconcept Supplier Group - Project Manager - Strategy and Development

    2010 - 2011

  • Europcar International (Holding) - International Project Manager

    2007 - 2010 International Project Manager, Europcar International (Holding)
    Responsable of implementation and follow up of Optimization program within subsidiaries

    1.Identify, analyse, size potential, promote and control ideas developed in SG&A optimization program
    2.Follow up implementation in workstream and entities
    3.Prepare and particpate in KEY workstreams meetings including Top management meeting
    4.Coordonate the sub-projects, give support to idea leaders, propose succesful project to other countries: daily contact with local controllers, project members and IT support.
    5.Elaborate presentations of the Project Status to the TopManagement and shareholders.

  • FIAT Finance & Service - Senior Internal Auditor

    2006 - 2007 Internal Senior Auditor, FIAT Finance & Service (FIAT Group)
    Operational and Financial Audit
    1.Evaluated and validated internal control in subsidiaries (Fiat Auto CH/ Fiat Auto UK/ Iveco Dealership, Powertrain)
    2.Audited special IAS Subject (Revenue Recognition) in subsidiaries
    3.Trained, reviewed and evaluated direct report

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers (Fra/CH) - External Auditor

    2004 - 2006 External auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers (Fra/CH)
    Financial audit and control of Sarbanes Oxley 404 implementation
    1.Certified balance sheets and profit & loss accounts in US Gaap, IFRS, Swiss Gaap
    2.Audited internal control and validated Sarbanne Oxley
    3.Worked for US/European key accounts in Car Industry and IT Services

