Sébastien HAUSER

Molecular Biology:
- Sample preparation and nucleic acid extraction
- Target preparation for Next Gen sequencing
- Digital PCR & real-time PCR
- Standardization of PCR and NGS assays
- R&D project management
- ISO 17025 and 9001 quality system
- Cross-disciplinary collaborations
Innovation management
- Process for idea management and technologies assesment
- Exploration of technologies in the field of molecular diagnostic (biochip, droplet/emulsion, lab-on-disc sequencing)
Mes compétences :
Biotechnologies
PCR
Gestion de projet
ISO 17025
Recherche et développement
DNA Chip
Innovation management
Sample Preparation
NGS