Menu

Sébastien HAUSER

MARCY-L'ETOILE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Voreppe

En résumé

Molecular Biology:
- Sample preparation and nucleic acid extraction
- Target preparation for Next Gen sequencing
- Digital PCR & real-time PCR
- Standardization of PCR and NGS assays
- R&D project management
- ISO 17025 and 9001 quality system
- Cross-disciplinary collaborations

Innovation management
- Process for idea management and technologies assesment
- Exploration of technologies in the field of molecular diagnostic (biochip, droplet/emulsion, lab-on-disc sequencing)

Mes compétences :
Biotechnologies
PCR
Gestion de projet
ISO 17025
Recherche et développement
DNA Chip
Innovation management
Sample Preparation
NGS

Entreprises

  • bioMérieux - Technical Leader in molecular biology

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2014 - maintenant - Development of Sample Processing Control (SPC) and Calibrator for infectious diagnostic by whole DNA sequencing of clinical samples
    - Technical surveys on molecular diagnostic of infectious disease

  • bioMérieux - Innovation Management

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2013 - 2014 - Conception and management of process for context-based technology assessment
    - Ideas management for collaborative innovation
    - Technical surveys on molecular diagnostic of infectious disease.

  • BioMérieux - R&D Project Manager

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2011 - 2013 - Development of Lab-on-Disc based system for amplicon library preparation for Next Gen Sequencing.
    - Cross-disciplinary collaborations with ST Microelectronics and CEA-LETI.
    - Exploration of Silicon and Lab-on-Disc technologies for development of molecular biology system.
    - Market study and technical survey of NGS applied to infectious diseases.

  • BioMérieux - Associate staff scientist

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2007 - 2011 - Management of the team “Support to Molecular Platforms”
    - Development and integration of biological protocols for EasyChip system
    - Technical survey and evaluation of digital PCR and Next Gen Sequencing technologies
    - Support for evaluation of projects submitted to MERIEUX-Development.

  • IVAGEN - Research and development manager

    2002 - 2007 - Management of R&D projects (ISO 9001)
    - Technical support and marketing analysis for molecular biology assays
    - Development in collaboration with ClonDiag Gmbh (Jena, Germany) of Array Tubes kits for S. aureus and HPV genotyping.
    - Development in collaboration with DxS Ltd (Manchester, United-Kingdom) of real-time PCR kits (Scorpion™ technology).

  • GeneScan - Technical manager of biomolecular analysis laboratory

    2000 - 2002 - Management of a service laboratory dedicated to GMO quantification for agri-food industries
    - Implementation of the quality assurance system (ISO 17025 standard)
    - Expert team member of the French industrial standards authority (AFNOR) for standardization of PCR quantification of GMO
    - Editorial board member of COFRAC for the writing of guidelines for accreditation of GMO detection laboratories.

  • IUT de biologie appliquée - Lecturer

    1998 - 2000 - In charge of tutorial classes and practical classes in molecular phytopathology

  • Advanta-Seed et INRA - Engineering assistant / PhD student

    1997 - 2000 - Owner of CIFRE grant (Industrial Convention of Formation by Research)
    - Research collaboration between Advanta Seeds and INRA (Agronomic Research Institute)
    - Description of 2 new species of sugar beet infecting viruses
    - Development of tools for detection and identification of Polerovirus
    - Management of sequencing (LI-COR) and sequence analysis activities
    - Development of biological assays for the selection of sugar beet seeds.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :