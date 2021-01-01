Sébastien HAUSER

Molecular Biology:

- Sample preparation and nucleic acid extraction

- Target preparation for Next Gen sequencing

- Digital PCR & real-time PCR

- Standardization of PCR and NGS assays

- R&D project management

- ISO 17025 and 9001 quality system

- Cross-disciplinary collaborations



Innovation management

- Process for idea management and technologies assesment

- Exploration of technologies in the field of molecular diagnostic (biochip, droplet/emulsion, lab-on-disc sequencing)



