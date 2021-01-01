Menu

Sébastien HENRY

LAUSANNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
acheteur
Biomasse
Commodities
Energy
front office
Futures
Matières premières
Négoce
Sales
Shipping
Supply chain
Trader
Trading

Entreprises

  • GARDNER SMITH - Marketing Analyst / Trader

    2008 - 2008 Canola Crusher/Vegetable oil trading company based in Sydney/Australia.

    Project scheme role with a focus on carbon emissions trading, use of biomass (bagasse) as energy source.
    Participate to elaborate trading strategy.

  • SAIPOL/LESIEUR - VEGETABLE OIL MARKETER

    2005 - 2007 Trader in the crushing industry. Responsible for the trade of refined oils aimed to agro food industry, biofuel industry and merchants. Products: sun oil, rapeseed oil, soyabean oil, groundnut oil.
    Quantity negotiated: nearly 350,000 Mt/year from the 4 refineries of the group in France and Europe. FOSFA Award in June 2006 at middle managers course

    Main tasks:
    • In charge of the whole sales’ process, from negotiation price/product until right completion of the contract,
    • Direct relations with customers or brokers (meetings, plant surveys, development of new commercial networks),
    • Co-ordination with production, logistic and back office departments in order to maximize profit and optimize logistics plants,
    • Determine supply and demand, survey market conditions, and analyze other economic forces in order to establish position of the group in the market place

  • SAIPOL - OIL MEAL MARKETER

    2003 - 2005 Junior Merchant in the crushing industry. Responsible for the trade of meals and crude vegetable oils aimed to compound feed makers and merchants.
    Quantity negotiated: nearly 1,200,000 Mt/year from the 6 plants of the group in France. Export share represents 20 % of the business, mainly in destination of Spain, Ireland and Mediterranean countries. Annual sales: 180 M€.

  • CEREOL TRITURATION - OIL MEAL MARKETER

    2002 - 2003 Junior Merchant in the crushing industry. Responsible for the trade of meals and crude vegetable oils aimed to compound feed makers and merchants.
    Quantity negotiated: nearly 500,000 Mt/year from the plants of Sète and Bordeaux. Annual sales: 50 M€.

Formations

  • Université Nantes (Saint Nazaire)

    Saint Nazaire 1999 - 2002 Logisitique des Affaires Internationales

    Anciennement INSTITUT DU SHIPPING englobé par l'IUP BANQUE FINANCE EUROPE de Nantes

  • IUT (Saint Brieuc)

    Saint Brieuc 1997 - 1999 Tecniques de Commercialistion

Réseau

