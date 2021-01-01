Sébastien HENWOOD

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
Qualité
Java EE
Lean supply chain
Gestion de la production
Entreprises
Imagine Conseil
- Président
Talence2016 - maintenantStrategic and operational management. Driving the change toward an agile organisation with a startup spirit. Striving to add value for our members and customers. Public relation management with our stakeholders.
McDonald's Corporation
- Equipier polyvalent
guyancourt2012 - 2013
Formations
Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)
Montréal2019 - maintenantPhD. en génie électrique
Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)
Montréal2017 - 2019Maîtrise recherche
Recherche en science des données pour la maîtrise statistiques des procédés
Cursus en IA, Deep Learning, UX Design, développement durable, économie de la mondialisation