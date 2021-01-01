Menu

Sébastien HENWOOD

Talence

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Gestion de projet
Qualité
Java EE
Lean supply chain
Gestion de la production

Entreprises

  • Imagine Conseil - Président

    Talence 2016 - maintenant Strategic and operational management. Driving the change toward an agile organisation with a startup spirit. Striving to add value for our members and customers. Public relation management with our stakeholders.

  • McDonald's Corporation - Equipier polyvalent

    guyancourt 2012 - 2013

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2019 - maintenant PhD. en génie électrique

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2017 - 2019 Maîtrise recherche

    Recherche en science des données pour la maîtrise statistiques des procédés
    Cursus en IA, Deep Learning, UX Design, développement durable, économie de la mondialisation

  • Grenoble INP - Génie Industriel

    Grenoble 2015 - 2019 Diplôme d'ingénieur

    Spécialisation en ingénierie de la chaîne logistique

  • IUT De Lorient DUT QLIO

    Lorient 2013 - 2015 DUT QLIO

