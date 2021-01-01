Retail
Sébastien HILARY
Sébastien HILARY
Poitiers
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GRASSIN Décors
- Directeur Régional
Poitiers
2010 - maintenant
Rullier Distribution
- Responsable d'Agence
2007 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Paul Guerin
Niort
1990 - 1996
BTS TECHNICO COMMERCIAL
BAC F3 + BTS TC
Réseau
Christelle GARREAU HUET
Daniel TAFALLA
Fabien DUFOUR
Florent TETEREL
François SANCHEZ
Olivier BIGOT
Poultier MARIANNE
Sté MVO
Thomas CATHELINEAU
