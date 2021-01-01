Menu

Sébastien HILLAIRE, PHD

Self-taught graphics programmer with a passion for real-time rendering and video games.

Everything you want to know about me is on my personal website: http://sebastien.hillaire.free.fr/

Specialties
- Programming : C/C++,ASM/SIMD, C#
- Rendering : OpenGL, DirectX, GLSL, HLSL, fx
- Parallel programming : OpenCL, Compute, CUDA
- Additional libraries : PhysX, Lua, OpenAL, OpenCV
- Modeling/Rendering : Maya, MentalRay, Max, ZBrush
- Plugin developement: Maya, Max
- Others: P4, SVN, Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Frostbite - Rendering engineer

    2013 - maintenant Rendering technologies: high quality graphics, post-effects and VFX development.
    Platforms: XBox360, PS3, XBoxOne, PS4 and PC.

  • Criterion Games (EA) - Rendering engineer

    2011 - 2013 Rendering technologies: high quality graphics, post-effects and VFX development.
    Platforms: XBox360, PS3, XBoxOne, PS4 and PC.

    Using and improving the Frostbite3 engine.

    Shipped titles:
    Battlefield 4
    Need for Speed Rivals
    Need for Speed: Most Wanted

  • Electronic arts - Rendering engineer

    LYON 2011 - maintenant

  • Dynamixyz - R&D Graphic programmer

    2010 - 2011 Principal developer of the rendering engine used in real-time demos featuring Dynamixyz technologies. It consists in a flexible graph-based shading system simulating several complex materials with a focus on human rendering, i.e. skin, hair, eye, as well as a combined morphing/skinning animation system. (C++, MSVC08, OpenGL, SVN)

    In charge of optimizing vision algorithms of products using SIMD instructions.

    Integration of Dynamixyz technologies in a complete 3dsMax plugin named DirectorU.

    Development of demos and SDK content. Wrapping technologies into Unity using C#/C interoperability + development of scripted demos.

    Promoting Dynamixyz at international conferences and events such as SIGGRAPH and GamesCom.

    Dynamixyz is a startup: I enjoyed being involved in the whole process, from ideas, production to communication.

  • Orange Labs - PhD student

    Paris 2007 - 2010 PhD thesis title: "Contribution to the Study of Visual Attention Models and Gaze Tracking to Improve Visual Feedback in 3D Interactive Applications"

    I worked with many technologies such as auto-stereo screens and gaze-tracking systems.

    I stayed one month in Tokyo, Japan, for a collaboration between INRIA Rennes and Keio University.

    This PhD thesis resulted in many publications in international peer-reviewed journals and conferences.

