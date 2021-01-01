Sébastien HILLAIRE, PHD

Self-taught graphics programmer with a passion for real-time rendering and video games.



Everything you want to know about me is on my personal website: http://sebastien.hillaire.free.fr/



Specialties

- Programming : C/C++,ASM/SIMD, C#

- Rendering : OpenGL, DirectX, GLSL, HLSL, fx

- Parallel programming : OpenCL, Compute, CUDA

- Additional libraries : PhysX, Lua, OpenAL, OpenCV

- Modeling/Rendering : Maya, MentalRay, Max, ZBrush

- Plugin developement: Maya, Max

- Others: P4, SVN, Photoshop



Mes compétences :

3D Graphics