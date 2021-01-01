Sébastien HILLAIRE, PHD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Rennes
Self-taught graphics programmer with a passion for real-time rendering and video games.
Everything you want to know about me is on my personal website: http://sebastien.hillaire.free.fr/
Specialties
- Programming : C/C++,ASM/SIMD, C#
- Rendering : OpenGL, DirectX, GLSL, HLSL, fx
- Parallel programming : OpenCL, Compute, CUDA
- Additional libraries : PhysX, Lua, OpenAL, OpenCV
- Modeling/Rendering : Maya, MentalRay, Max, ZBrush
- Plugin developement: Maya, Max
- Others: P4, SVN, Photoshop
Mes compétences :
3D Graphics