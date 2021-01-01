Sébastien HUOT

-
Oxygène Interactive
Lyon
maintenant
-
Point SH
- Freelance Développeur Symfony 2/3 - Gérant S.A.R.L. Point SH
2016 - maintenant
-
C2is
- Lead Developer
2013 - 2016
Réalisation des sites :
www.relaischateaux.com (Lead developer - 2015)
www.oceaniahotels.com (Lead developer - 2014)
www.seh-hotels.com (Developer - 2013)
...
Ceritification SynXis (Centrale de réservation)
Certification Prestashop.
-
Oxygene Interactive
- Développeur Web / Lead Developer
Lyon
2010 - 2013
Développement en environnement LAMP en PHP 5. (Prestashop, Joomla, Wordpress…)
-
C2iS
- Développeur Web
2008 - 2010
Développement en environnement LAMP en PHP4 et 5. (Spip, Wordpress, Prestashop, Fullkit…)