Menu

Alexandre GANDIA

BRON

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Le Consortium Arobase est comparable à une agence de marketing sur Internet. Nous possédons également des métiers propres à la régie publicitaire on-line ainsi qu'à la plateforme d'affiliation.

a.gandia@consortium-a.com

LANGUES PARLEES

Français: langue maternelle
Espagnol: bilingue
Anglais: professionnel
Portugais: courant
Catalan: intermédiaire

Mes compétences :
Web marketing
Traffic manager
Référencement
Email marketing
Business developer
Brésil
Affiliation
sweepstake
Amérique latine
Lead generation
colombie

Entreprises

  • Consortium Arobase - International Project Manager

    BRON 2013 - maintenant Nous proposons les services suivants :

    - Acquisition de Clients potentiels
    - Développement des ventes en ligne
    - Diffusion vidéo
    - Réseaux Sociaux et E-réputation
    - Développement à l'International
    - Mini Sites et Marques blanches
    - Monétisation de Trafic internet

    Notre réseau nous permet entre autre d'annoncer vos campagnes publicitaires sur les pays suivants:

    - EUROPE MÉRIDIONALE: France, Espagne, Portugal, Italie, UK, Allemagne
    - EUROPE DE L'EST: Hongrie, République tchèque, Pologne, Russie
    - AMÉRIQUE LATINE: Brésil, Argentine, Uruguay, Chili, Colombie, Équateur, Mexique

    Nous travaillons la diffusion des campagnes selon les modèles suivants: CPM, CPC, CPL, CPA, CPF, CPView

    Nos champs d'action sont: Refonte de site Internet, Structuration "Web Marketing" de sites existants, Emailing, Display (bannières), Social links, Liens textuels, Newsletters sponsorisées, sponsoring de jeux concours (Espagne), co-registration (Espagne) et d'autres innovations bien gardées.

    Des packages avec offre tarifaire avantageuse sont également disponible pour gagner en simplicité et réactivité.

    Pour plus de renseignements: www.consortium-arobase.com

    Pour nous contacter: info@consortium-a.com

  • Weedo-IT - Traffic manager

    2011 - 2012 International Traffic manager à la performance
    Marchés France - Espagne - Portugal - Brésil

    travail sur les leviers suivants:
    - Email marketing
    - Bannières
    - Co-registration
    - Site-under
    - Incentive
    - Iframe

    En charge du développement des marchés Espagne, Portugal et Brésil

    + Gestion intégrale d'un jeux concours
    + Prospection européenne sur salons

  • Smartbox / Smart&andCo - Assistant chef de produit

    Courbevoie 2010 - 2010 Smartbox Barcelone

    Stage master

    En charge des box:
    - Cocinas del mundo
    - Cena gastronomica

    Recrutement de nouveaux partenaires

  • Médiamétrie (Rouen) - Téléopérateur

    2009 - 2009 - Travail d'appoint en fin de journée
    - Réalisation d'enquêtes téléphonique pour le sondage radio

  • Iberdrola (Valencia) - Commercial

    2008 - 2008 - Prospection B2B de terrain (ZI - ZAC de Valencia, Espagne)

  • Mairie de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (Québec) - Assistant chef de projet

    2007 - 2007 - Réalisation d'un business plan pour la création d'un centre jeunesse, Ville de St Jean Sur Richelieu

Formations

  • UADE (Buenos Aires)

    Buenos Aires 2009 - 2009 Comunicacion digital y Gestion Empresarial

    Buenos Aires

    Echange universitaire Master 1 -- Universidad Argentina De la Empresa / Juillet 2009 - Décembre 2009

  • Rouen Business School

    Rouen 2008 - 2010 Master 2: Communication et Business Marketing Strategy

    Anciennement ESC Rouen

  • Universidad Católica De Valencia San Vicente Mártir (Valencia)

    Valencia 2007 - 2008 Gestion d'entreprises et Commerce international

    Licence - Année ERASMUS (Valencia, Espagne) / Septembre 2007 - Juin 2008

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2005 - 2007 Petites et Moyennes Organisations

    - Réalisation du projet humanitaire "Action Cameroun"

  • Lycée Notre Dame De Bellegarde

    Neuville Sur Saône 1998 - 2005 Baccalauréat Economique et Social - Mention Bien

Réseau