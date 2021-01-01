Sebastien HURLIN

A solid IT background with a strong marketing knowledge and a constant customer focus combined with entrepreneurship & creativity.



Specialties:

- Driving the digital changes within the company

- Creating the business/IT fusion to embrace high performance and agility

- Reinvent the instore customer experience via digital by being part of some disruptive innovation process to merge creativity, technology and design thinking

- Creating full agile environment to increase the project time to market and flexibility.



Accomplished:

- Growing teams in cross functionnal and multi countries environments

- Lauching and developing omnichannel retail ecommerce capabilities

- Globalizing worldwide digital presence and business operations across channels

- Creatively using technology and Innovation process to bring the full value of IT

- Sensitive to store environment and strong knoledge of the instore IT infratructure



Mes compétences :

eCommerce

Déploiement International

Mobile

Applications mobile

Mobility

Omni channel