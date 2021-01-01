Menu

Sebastien HURLIN

PARIS

En résumé

A solid IT background with a strong marketing knowledge and a constant customer focus combined with entrepreneurship & creativity.

Specialties:
- Driving the digital changes within the company
- Creating the business/IT fusion to embrace high performance and agility
- Reinvent the instore customer experience via digital by being part of some disruptive innovation process to merge creativity, technology and design thinking
- Creating full agile environment to increase the project time to market and flexibility.

Accomplished:
- Growing teams in cross functionnal and multi countries environments
- Lauching and developing omnichannel retail ecommerce capabilities
- Globalizing worldwide digital presence and business operations across channels
- Creatively using technology and Innovation process to bring the full value of IT
- Sensitive to store environment and strong knoledge of the instore IT infratructure

Mes compétences :
eCommerce
Déploiement International
Mobile
Applications mobile
Mobility
Omni channel

Entreprises

  • BROADERS SAS - Logistics and IT Manager & Founder at BRDR.STORE

    2018 - maintenant E-Commerce
    - Launching the website
    - Launching and developing Omni channel retail ecommerce capabilities
    - Launching the web mobile application

    Digital in Store
    - Launch of our digital application in our patner store environment
    - Driving Web to store / Store to Web strategy
    - Setting up TPE for our pop up store

    Logistics
    - Establishment of the supply chain

  • Sephora - Digital manager - EME

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2010 - 2018 - Great communicator with strong team-building skills.
    - Define and monitor projects from: Build project from Strategy to support.
    - Define Strategy, setup and drive the Roadmap.
    - Dedicated, self-motivated achiever who is committed to success, adaptable and use to work in highly-pressured multiple tasking environment.

    E-Commerce & Mobile commerce
    - Launching the new version of the ecommerce website and roll outing it in multiple countries
    - Launching and developing Omni channel retail ecommerce capabilities
    - Launching & roll outing the web mobile, IOS and Android m-commerce application

    Digital in Store
    - Launch of multiple digital application and devices in our store environment. From Clienteling application to content recommendation application or digital devices as mirror screen or samples distributor
    - Definition and launch of Sephora‘s new Transformation plan
    - Driving Web to store / Store to Web strategy

  • Af83 - Project Director

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Design and development of community applications and e-commerce.
    Project Manager responsible for driving from one end to the other key accounts (such as SFR, Universal, TF1, Accord, etc.)
    Analysis of customer needs, ergonomic design, specification, project management, functional support to developers, return client.
    Designed and managed the production of several sites for clients, and worked in a multicultural environment with a distributed team.

    Specialties
    • Establishment of the first multi-channel Live platform (several angles of views) in 2007.
    • Internet architecture
    • User experience design
    • Team management (recruitment, follow-up, organization...)
    • Business Development
    • EPayments / Micro Transactions

  • Boonty - Concept Engineer (Product Management)

    2005 - 2007 Definition of new products, and manage launches.
    Worked on a playing multiplayer social and contributed to the design of the platform and management development, all with teams in France, USA and China (Chinese Boonty Games Studio)
    Responsible for packaging and deployment of this platform for our international clients (Redif India, Yahoo Japan, etc.)

    Specialties
    • Extensive internet and Video Game culture.
    • Internet architecture
    • User experience design
    • Commercial negotiation
    • Product Management

  • Air France - Ingenieur d'etude

    Roissy CDG 2004 - 2004 Etude pour la mise en place d’un portail utilisant la technologie Sun portal. Mise en place d’une nouvelle version d’un outils CMS ( Teamsite d’Interwoven V6), et optimisation grâce a une étude réalisée sur l’existant.

  • Webysoft - Founder

    2002 - 2005 Company specialized in Internet technology. Creation of the company. Creation of a Management tool portal / cms.

  • YSL Beauté - Chef de projet

    Paris 2002 - 2003 Réalisation de sites internet et d’outils métiers en utilisant les nouvelles technologies. Mise en place de sites en syndication pour la vente online. Réalisation d’études sur la stratégie à appliquer par le groupe pour le développement de sa présence sur Internet.

  • CYBERONIX (San-Francisco,USA California) - Stagiaire

    2001 - 2001 Webmaster: Créer le site web de la compagnie. Du design à la programmation.
    Langage php, base mysql, serveur unix.

Formations

