Sebastien HURLIN

A solid IT background with a strong marketing knowledge and a constant customer focus combined with entrepreneurship & creativity.
Specialties:
- Driving the digital changes within the company
- Creating the business/IT fusion to embrace high performance and agility
- Reinvent the instore customer experience via digital by being part of some disruptive innovation process to merge creativity, technology and design thinking
- Creating full agile environment to increase the project time to market and flexibility.
Accomplished:
- Growing teams in cross functionnal and multi countries environments
- Lauching and developing omnichannel retail ecommerce capabilities
- Globalizing worldwide digital presence and business operations across channels
- Creatively using technology and Innovation process to bring the full value of IT
- Sensitive to store environment and strong knoledge of the instore IT infratructure
Mes compétences :
eCommerce
Déploiement International
Mobile
Applications mobile
Mobility
Omni channel