Sebastien INGHELBRECHT
Sebastien INGHELBRECHT
CORBAS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Brake france
- Chef de secteur restauration collective
CORBAS
2008 - maintenant
Cora
- Chef de rayon fruits et légumes
Croissy-Beaubourg
2006 - 2007
Formations
Lycée Le Paraclet
Boves
2002 - 2005
bts technico commercial
produit alimentaire
Alain COCARDON
Frederique ROVELLI
Gaelle JACQUOT
Julien LEMAHIEU
Ludovic DENIMAL
Maryline VINCENT
Maxime RÉMY
Sébastien DUMONTIER
Stévy WAMBRE
Vincent INGHELBRECHT
