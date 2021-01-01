Sébastien INIESTA

CV : https://app.younited.com/?shareObject=a47a62ee-21b7-87ab-7b85-8205431ac46e



- Solution Architect, Technical Project Manager, Senior Software Developer

- Integration, deliveries, troubleshooting



Summary :

- 5 years as technical project manager, integration manager and solution architect in storage and digital content technologies.

- 6 years senior software engineer in telecommunication networks server development (server architecture, server to server com, Web to Wireless, ...).

- 7 years as software engineer in aeronautics embedded RT softwares development (low level to high level sw dev, tools dev, specifications, dev, tests, certifications, ...)



Mes compétences :

SQL

Linux

Informatique

Java EE

PHP

Python

ITIL Foundation V3