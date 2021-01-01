Menu

Sébastien INIESTA

BORDEAUX

En résumé

CV : https://app.younited.com/?shareObject=a47a62ee-21b7-87ab-7b85-8205431ac46e

- Solution Architect, Technical Project Manager, Senior Software Developer
- Integration, deliveries, troubleshooting

Summary :
- 5 years as technical project manager, integration manager and solution architect in storage and digital content technologies.
- 6 years senior software engineer in telecommunication networks server development (server architecture, server to server com, Web to Wireless, ...).
- 7 years as software engineer in aeronautics embedded RT softwares development (low level to high level sw dev, tools dev, specifications, dev, tests, certifications, ...)

Mes compétences :
SQL
Linux
Informatique
Java EE
PHP
Python
ITIL Foundation V3

Entreprises

  • F-Secure SDC - Solution Architect - Technical Project Manager

    2011 - 2014 Content Cloud Product solution design, technical project management and integration. Trouble shooting.

  • F-Secure SDC - Integration Technical Manager

    2009 - 2011

  • Good Technology - Senior Software Engineer

    2006 - 2009 Senior Software Engineer

  • In-Fusio - Senior Software Engineer

    Lyon 2004 - 2006 Senior Software Engineer

    First Web to Wireless Game : Neopets (Sw architect, network technical responsible, technical project management)

  • Coframi - Software Engineer

    Paris 2001 - 2004 Aeronautics RT embedded sw specifications, development, tests and certification for Thales group (Airbus, Bombardier De Havilland, Eurocopter, ...) and Dassault Aviation (Rafale), tools development.

  • CS - Software Engineer

    1998 - 2001 Aeronautics RT embedded sw tests and dev for Thales group (Airbus, Eurocopter)

Formations

