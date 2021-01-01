Menu

Sébastien JONGEN

HOVE

En résumé

I am a senior consultant with cross-industry expertise (Utilities & Banking/Insurance) displaying strong operational and managerial skills in Business and IT projects. I hold a Commercial Engineer degree and am fluent in French, Dutch and English.

Entreprises

  • Navigha - Consultant & Business Developper

    2011 - maintenant

  • Accenture - Consultant

    Paris 2006 - 2011 Toyota Motor Europe (BEL, NOR, DNK, FIN, SWE)
    UPC (BEL, NDL)
    Euroclear (BEL)
    Electrabel (BEL)
    GRTgaz (FRA)
    GDFSuez (FRA, BEL)
    AXA (BEL)

Formations

  • ICHEC ( Institut Cathol. Hautes Etudes Commerciales ) ICHEC (Woluwé St Pierre Bruxelles)

    Woluwé St Pierre Bruxelles 2000 - 2005 Ingénieur Commercial

Réseau

