Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien JOYA
Ajouter
Sébastien JOYA
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Saône Valley Informatique
- Commercial
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Idrac Business School
Lyon
2014 - 2017
Réseau
Didier AILLOUD
Elie DREYFUS
Marion DUGELET
Media Product (Saint-Bonnet-de-Mure)
Olivier DEMAIN
Robin REGIS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z