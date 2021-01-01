Menu

Sébastien JULISSON

CLAMART

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • LEFEVRE - ECONOMISTE DE LA CONSTRUCTION

    2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • LYCEE F MARSART (Saint Maur Des Fosses)

    Saint Maur Des Fosses 1997 - 2002 ETUDE ET ECONOMIE DE LA CONSTRUCTION

