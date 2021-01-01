RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon
________________________ DEMOREEL 2007 ________________________
http://www.sebastien-laban.com
______________________ PERSONNAL PROJECT ______________________
Currently working on my next 3D ANIMATED SHORT FILM : MEET MELINE
The production blog can be found here : http://www.meetmeline.com
________________________ PHOTOGRAPHY ________________________
http://www.flickr.com/photos/sebastien-laban/
______________________ SOFTWARE SKILLS ________________________
autodesk MAYA, 3DSMAX, COMBUSTION. adobe PHOTOSHOP, PREMIERE, ILLUSTRATOR. 2d3 BOUJOU. realviz MATCHMOVER. autodesk MAYA LIVE. eyeon DIGITAL FUSION. sony SOUND FORGE. macromedia DREAMWEAVER & FLASH.
_________________________ LIVE CINEMA _________________________
Canon 5D Mark II, Digital Camera Panasonic NV-GS 400 with Steadicam System, Lenses...
Mes compétences :
Photographie
3D
Compositing