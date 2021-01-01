Menu

Sebastien LABAN

LYON

________________________ DEMOREEL 2007 ________________________
http://www.sebastien-laban.com


______________________ PERSONNAL PROJECT ______________________
Currently working on my next 3D ANIMATED SHORT FILM : MEET MELINE
The production blog can be found here : http://www.meetmeline.com


________________________ PHOTOGRAPHY ________________________
http://www.flickr.com/photos/sebastien-laban/


______________________ SOFTWARE SKILLS ________________________
autodesk MAYA, 3DSMAX, COMBUSTION. adobe PHOTOSHOP, PREMIERE, ILLUSTRATOR. 2d3 BOUJOU. realviz MATCHMOVER. autodesk MAYA LIVE. eyeon DIGITAL FUSION. sony SOUND FORGE. macromedia DREAMWEAVER & FLASH.


_________________________ LIVE CINEMA _________________________
Canon 5D Mark II, Digital Camera Panasonic NV-GS 400 with Steadicam System, Lenses...

Mes compétences :
Photographie
3D
Compositing

Entreprises

  • Diplomatic Cover - Réalisateur 3D/Live

    maintenant

  • FRAMESTORE CFC - LIGHTING TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

    2006 - 2006

  • EDEN GAMES - Communication

    Lyon 2006 - 2007

  • EDEN GAMES - VFX SUPERVISOR

    Lyon 2004 - 2005

  • DOKI DENKI STUDIO - 3D ARTIST

    2003 - 2003

Formations

Réseau

