Sébastien LACHAISE

Started 15 years ago, my professional skills are built on different activities but highly complementary (Technical, Organizational and Sales). Since now 2008, I'm more focus on business development, Sales management and customer relation to create long term activity and business.



Between 2009 and 2012, I was in charge of the West Africa French speaking country. This activity gave me the opportunity to travel a lot in West Africa, develop a profitable business and built a strong customer relation which help us to continue our progress in this region. This gave me also the opportunity to develop my personal International sales experience in a high competition and complex local market context.



Since 2010 and in addition of the Africa business, I'm also in charge to develop from zero the nuclear activity. Our first success was coming with ITER (south of France) in 2012, followed in 2013 by an important business with EDF Nuclear France including a control command qualification.



Because of our last success in the nuclear market, I'm now more focus on this market development into the group.



Particularly interested in the new business development, I like to meet new people and to be a part of the company expansion.



Mes compétences :

Management

West Africa French Country Management

Sales Manaement

Contract negociation

Business development

International Sales