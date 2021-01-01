Retail
Sébastien LADESSUS
Sébastien LADESSUS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alstom Wind Offshore
- Coordinateur commissioning Offshore
2014 - maintenant
Vestas
- Technical Support _ Planner _ South America Region
La Défense Cedex
2010 - 2014
Vestas
- Electrical Product support _ France
La Défense Cedex
2007 - 2009
Formations
IUT Paul SABATIER TOULOUSE III
Tarbes
2000 - 2001
licence Sciences et Techniques Energies Renouvelables
Lycée Immaculée Conception Beau Frene
Pau
1998 - 2000
BTS Maintenance Industrielle
Lycée Immaculée Conception Beau Frene
Pau
1996 - 1998
Bac Electrotechnique
Lycée Professionnel De Jurançon
Jurancon
1994 - 1996
BEP Electrotechnique
Réseau
Constanze KÄSTNER
Martin DIGUET
Mathieu LABOUR
Maxime COULANGE
Michel COUTREEL
Mohamed ABRIM
Pascal PETIOT
Patrice DUPUIS
Séverine LUGANS
Stéphane LE GALL
