Menu

Sébastien LAFFONT

BLAGNAC

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Rockwell Collins - Customer Support Engineer

    BLAGNAC 2014 - maintenant

  • Rockwell Collins France - Ingénieur Système

    BLAGNAC 2010 - 2014

  • Safran - Ingénieur système / Chef de projet

    Paris 2006 - 2010 Ingénieur d'étude et chef de projet systèmes de surveillance A320/A340

  • Altran - Ingénieur système

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2003 - 2006 Développement des displays A380

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :