Sébastien LAFFONT
Sébastien LAFFONT
BLAGNAC
Entreprises
Rockwell Collins
- Customer Support Engineer
BLAGNAC
2014 - maintenant
Rockwell Collins France
- Ingénieur Système
BLAGNAC
2010 - 2014
Safran
- Ingénieur système / Chef de projet
Paris
2006 - 2010
Ingénieur d'étude et chef de projet systèmes de surveillance A320/A340
Altran
- Ingénieur système
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2003 - 2006
Développement des displays A380
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De L'Aéronautique Et De L'Espace SUPAERO
Toulouse
2001 - 2003
Commande et systèmes embarqués
Réseau
Aurélie MURAZ
Christophe CECCOM
Dr Frédéric CHARPENTIER
Gurvan SALAUN
Kévin BODNAR
Olivier SUMANN
Pascal DAMBACH
Stefan NITOIU
Thierry TARDIVON
