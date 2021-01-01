Retail
Sébastien LAFONT
Sébastien LAFONT
PARIS
CCAS Ville de Rennes
- Responsable d'Antenne
2003 - maintenant
Mission Locale du Val d'Orge (91)
- Responsable d'Antenne
1995 - 2003
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
1993 - 1994
DESS Administration et Gestion de l'Emploi
Adil MEKBOUL
Claude LAFONT
Frédéric BERGÉ
Jean-Paul CRAFF
Kent HUDSON
Landry MOUYOKOLO
Laurent DAVID
Luc DEROCHE
Nicolas FORTINEAU
Yann SAINT DENIS
