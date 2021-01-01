Sébastien LAISSY

Marne La Vallée Cedex 22005 - maintenant2009 Nestlé Worldwide Head Office – Group Tax Department
International Tax Counsel for Latin America, Caribbean – Cereal Partners Worldwide and IPR’s tax related issues.
Notably in charge of:
- coordinating North American and Spanish Markets as well as « Globally Managed Businesses » such as Nestlé Waters and Cereals Partners Worldwide;
- Managing and minimizing the group's effective tax rate;
- Ongoing review and updating of the group's transfer pricing policy;
- Managing relationships with external advisors;
- Implementing tax guidelines;
- Supervision of foreign tax audits.