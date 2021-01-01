Menu

Sébastien LAISSY

Marne La Vallée Cedex 2

Entreprises

  • Nestlé S.A. - International Tax Counsel

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2005 - maintenant 2009 Nestlé Worldwide Head Office – Group Tax Department
    International Tax Counsel for Latin America, Caribbean – Cereal Partners Worldwide and IPR’s tax related issues.

    2005 - 2009 Nestlé Worldwide Head Office - Group Tax Department
    International Tax Counsel
    Notably in charge of:
    - coordinating North American and Spanish Markets as well as « Globally Managed Businesses » such as Nestlé Waters and Cereals Partners Worldwide;
    - Managing and minimizing the group's effective tax rate;
    - Ongoing review and updating of the group's transfer pricing policy;
    - Managing relationships with external advisors;
    - Implementing tax guidelines;
    - Supervision of foreign tax audits.

  • Nestlé Waters Management & Technology - Tax Manager

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2000 - 2005

  • Price Waterhouse - Avocat fiscaliste

    1997 - 2000

