Sebastien LANA

Montreuil

Entreprises

  • Apria.RSA - Ingénieur de production

    Montreuil maintenant OS: MVS, Unix, Windows
    DB: DLI, DB2, Oracle
    Spécialiste télétransmission: CFT, XFB Gateway

  • APRIA - Ingénieur de Production

    2005 - 2017 Gestion des prestations maladies pour le Régime Social des Indépendants et solutions informatiques pour les assureurs.

  • SINTIA - Ingénieur de Production

    2004 - 2004 Service intégration TP et batch (MVS, DB2, Cortex PDB, CA7, CICS, Unix)

  • Prolival - Analyste d'exploitation

    COLOMBES 2001 - 2003 En prestation chez SINTIA, service intégration TP et batch (MVS, DB2, Cortex PDB, CA7, CICS, Unix)

Formations

  • INSA De Lyon

    Villeurbanne 2017 - 2018 Mastère Specialisé Informatique

    Mastère spécialisé® Informatique, Systèmes d’information, Télécommunications et Réseaux

