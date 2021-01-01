Sebastien LANA

-
Apria.RSA
- Ingénieur de production
Montreuil
maintenant
OS: MVS, Unix, Windows
DB: DLI, DB2, Oracle
Spécialiste télétransmission: CFT, XFB Gateway
-
APRIA
- Ingénieur de Production
2005 - 2017
Gestion des prestations maladies pour le Régime Social des Indépendants et solutions informatiques pour les assureurs.
-
SINTIA
- Ingénieur de Production
2004 - 2004
Service intégration TP et batch (MVS, DB2, Cortex PDB, CA7, CICS, Unix)
-
Prolival
- Analyste d'exploitation
COLOMBES
2001 - 2003
En prestation chez SINTIA, service intégration TP et batch (MVS, DB2, Cortex PDB, CA7, CICS, Unix)