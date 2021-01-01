Menu

Sébastien LANCELOT

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Colombes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Active Directory
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Data Centre
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Foundry
Windows Server NT4
Windows 2008 R2
Veritas Backup Exec
Time Navigator
TCP/IP
MySQL
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Microsoft Access
MSCS
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Linux Red Hat
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
LAMP
Hyper-V
Citrix XenServer
CA ArcServe

Entreprises

  • Modis - Ingénieur Système et Réseau

    Puteaux 2017 - maintenant

  • TAGERIM 9HOTEL - Ingénieur Système et Réseau

    Paris 2011 - 2017 Réseau : Architecture
    - Etude et détourage du SI d'une filiale (500 collaborateurs / 150 serveurs)
    - Refonte et migration environnement Datacenter sur 2 sites - Migration ESX, migration baie de stockage, LTO, Sauvegarde, PRA
    - Etude et déploiement d'une architecture Datacenter pour un groupe hôtelier.
    - Suite à l'achat de nouveaux hôtels, étude et intégration dans le SI du groupe 9HOTEL
    - Suite au rachat d'une société, étude et intégration du SI dans le SI TAGERIM
    - Gestion de l'architecture réseau (publique et privée selon le service) pour le groupe TAGERIM / 9HOTEL
    - Sécurité avec des équipements de routage / pare-feu en datacenter et en agence
    Gestion des VLAN - Routage - Switching
    - Gestion des commutateurs (en datacenter et en agences avec des équipements Foundry et Dell)
    Définition du réseau MPLS (géré par orange puis BSO, et défini par la DSI, plan d'adressage lan ou d'interco)

    Service d'annuaire : Active Directory
    - Migration et restructuration de domaine Active Directory (Windows 2003 / 2008R2 / 2012R2)
    - Refonte du modèle de délégation OU et GPO de groupes restreints
    - GPO et scripting
    - Suivi et actions préventives des domaines Active Directory

    Service de Virtualisation : Hyperviseur
    - Mise en place et gestion d'une infrastructure vmware avec cluster (15 hyperviseurs)

    SLA : Sécurité et Disponibilité
    - Etude d'un environnement Datacenter, multisite, avec solution de sauvegarde et de PRA
    - Déploiement de solution de sauvegarde / restauration sous Tina, Backup Exec, Windows Backup, Acronis
    - Mise en place de serveur proxy Artica
    - Mise en place d'une architecture Kaspersky et EsetNod32
    - Mise en place d'une solution de supervision Eyes Of Network

    Service de Messagerie : Exchange - Zimbra
    - Migration Zimbra 7&8 vers Office365
    - Migration Zimbra5 vers Zimbra7

    Linux
    - Gestion de serveur LAMP (apache - php - mysql)
    - Shell - LVM - partage

    Administration et accompagnement
    - Administration d'un environnement de 80 serveurs (Windows - Linux)
    - Etude et évolution du SI
    - Accompagnement à l'évolution des applications métier

  • PROSERVIA - Ingénieur Système

    NANTES 2008 - 2011 Projet
    - Mise en place d’une infrastructure VSPHERE
    - Migration de Serveur physique vers serveur virtuel via Vmware Converter
    - Migration de serveur Exchange 2003 vers 2007 / 2010
    - Ingénieur au support N3 – SYSRAILDATA ; JULES ; DARVA ; CUISINE PLUS ; TAGERIM
    - Prise en charge des incidents de sévérité A (arrêt de production)
    >- Absence de réplication entre plusieurs contrôleurs de domaine Active Directory.
    - Incident Exchange 2007
    - Problème de mise à Jour SOPHOS
    - Problème de performances.
    - Crash d’un serveur ou d’une station de travail.
    - Réalisation de journées d’intervention préventive tous les mois (audit des serveurs, du réseau et application des préconisations)
    - Migration de domaine Active Directory (Windows NT4 / 2000 vers Windows 2003 / 2008)
    - Déploiement solution de sauvegarde / restauration
    - Mise en place d’une architecture serveur sous Windows 2008 avec Hyper-V
    - Création de serveurs sous Hyper-V
    - Mise en place d’une architecture de sauvegarde sous Backup Exec / TINA


    Elaboration d’offres et réponses aux appels d’offres
    - Avant-vente : construction d’offres, conception de solutions, réponse aux appels d’offres,
    - Expertise technique sur les environnements Serveur Windows et Active Directory.
    - Assistance (résolution d’incidents niveau 3 et sup),


    Formation et transfert de compétence
    Proservia – CIEFA
    - Active Directory 2003 / 2008 R2
    - Windows Serveur 2003 / 2008 R2
    - Architecture Reseau Windows 2003 / 2008 R2
    - Exchange 2007
    - Vmware Server
    - Windows XP
    - MDT12 « Architecture Matériel et Méthodologie »

  • LOGICA pour SILCA - Ingénieur Système

    2006 - 2008 Déploiement, Exploitation et Support de Plateformes
    - Assurer la qualité et l’efficacité du parc informatique.
    - Administration serveurs (Environnement Windows 2000 et 2003 server dont 150 serveurs en environnement cluster MSCS).
    - Gestion des incidents et mise à jour de la base de connaissance
    - Gestion des sauvegardes
    - Rédaction des procédures d’exploitation
    - Rédaction des rapports d’incident et des mises à niveaux

Formations

  • Proservia

    Saint Cloud 2009 - 2009 MDOP

    Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist
    - Microsoft Desktop Optimization Pack, Configuring

  • Proservia

    Saint Cloud 2008 - 2008 MCIPT Microsoft Certified IT Professional Enterprise Administrator

    Microsoft Certified IT Professional Enterprise Administrator
    - Windows Server 2008 Enterprise Administrator
    - Windows Server 2008 Active Directory
    - Windows Server 2008 Applications Infrastructure
    - Windows Server 2008 Network Infrastructure
    - Windows Vista

  • Centre Etudes Supérieures Industrielles INFOSUP

    Paris 2003 - 2006 Master Européen en Informatique

    - Formation en contrat d'apprentissage (homologué de niveau 1)
    - Contenu : étude des réseaux télécoms/informatiques, des systèmes et gestion de projet.

  • Lycée Ecole Nationale De Commerce

    Paris 2001 - 2003 Technicien Supérieur en Maintenance Informatique et Réseaux
Annuaire des membres :