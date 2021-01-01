Retail
Sebastien LANGLAIS
Ajouter
Sebastien LANGLAIS
Ivry sur Seine
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Les Grands Moulins De Paris
- Conducteur de ligne et cariste
Ivry sur Seine
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Pierre Mechain
Laon
1992 - 1994
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
