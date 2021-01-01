Menu

Sebastien LE BARS

LOCTUDY

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • PICHAVANT YACHTING - Gerant

    2004 - maintenant Chantier Naval depuis 1949
    Construction
    Réparation
    Manutention - Hivernage
    Mécanique
    Accastillage USHIP
    www.pichavant.com

  • AXA - AGENT GENERAL

    Nanterre 1998 - 2004

  • UAP - AGENT GENERAL

    1996 - 1998

Formations

  • Ecole De Commerce Européenne (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux maintenant

  • Ecole De Commerce Européenne (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 1991 - 1994 Spécialisations marketing

Réseau

