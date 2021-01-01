Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sebastien LE BARS
Ajouter
Sebastien LE BARS
LOCTUDY
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Loctudy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PICHAVANT YACHTING
- Gerant
2004 - maintenant
Chantier Naval depuis 1949
Construction
Réparation
Manutention - Hivernage
Mécanique
Accastillage USHIP
www.pichavant.com
AXA
- AGENT GENERAL
Nanterre
1998 - 2004
UAP
- AGENT GENERAL
1996 - 1998
Formations
Ecole De Commerce Européenne (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
maintenant
Ecole De Commerce Européenne (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
1991 - 1994
Spécialisations marketing
Réseau
Carole PAULET
Catherine BRIAND
Eric HENSEVAL
Jean Marc BUANNIC
Julien FRABOLOT
Olivier OLD
Patrick SIMON
Rachel FAIRIER
Valérie-Anne MONVOISIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z