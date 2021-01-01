Sébastien LE CAM

-
Hilti
- Chargé d'Affaires
Magny-les-Hameaux
2014 - maintenant
- Portfolio management of 500 professionals, annual target: 470K €
- Locating and targeting future business opportunities within the sector
- Follow-up and maintenance of priorities clients' loyalty, nad development of the sold product
- Administration and management of claims and outstanding payments
-
Les Studios de Paris
- Business developer
2012 - 2013
• Managed 150 apartments
• Developed the agency’s portfolio
• Negotiated rents with owners and future tenants
• Drafted and wrote leases
-
Smart&Co
- Key accounts officer and developer
Courbevoie
2012 - 2012
• Benchmarked and telemarketed B2B
• Handled call for tender
• Negotiated with clients and followed through
-
Darty
- Visual merchandiser & salesperson
BONDY
2011 - 2011
• Handled layout Hi-Fi products
• Presented & sold Hi-Fi products
• Did inventory management
• Customer relations
-
Argentina Suma
- Project Manager
2010 - 2010
• Person in charge of the development of a mini cultural center
• Managed the marketing campaign
• Did fundraising and cash management
-
Vinci Facilities
- Sales Assistant
Nanterre
2009 - 2009
• Preparation and response to tenders, managing partner database and customer care
• Visits customers with salesperson, preparation and participation at business meetings