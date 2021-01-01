Menu

Sébastien LE CAM

Magny-les-Hameaux

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Hilti - Chargé d'Affaires

    Magny-les-Hameaux 2014 - maintenant - Portfolio management of 500 professionals, annual target: 470K €
    - Locating and targeting future business opportunities within the sector
    - Follow-up and maintenance of priorities clients' loyalty, nad development of the sold product
    - Administration and management of claims and outstanding payments

  • Les Studios de Paris - Business developer

    2012 - 2013 • Managed 150 apartments
    • Developed the agency’s portfolio
    • Negotiated rents with owners and future tenants
    • Drafted and wrote leases

  • Smart&Co - Key accounts officer and developer

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2012 • Benchmarked and telemarketed B2B
    • Handled call for tender
    • Negotiated with clients and followed through

  • Darty - Visual merchandiser & salesperson

    BONDY 2011 - 2011 • Handled layout Hi-Fi products
    • Presented & sold Hi-Fi products
    • Did inventory management
    • Customer relations

  • Argentina Suma - Project Manager

    2010 - 2010 • Person in charge of the development of a mini cultural center
    • Managed the marketing campaign
    • Did fundraising and cash management

  • Vinci Facilities - Sales Assistant

    Nanterre 2009 - 2009 • Preparation and response to tenders, managing partner database and customer care
    • Visits customers with salesperson, preparation and participation at business meetings

Formations

  • Negocia Novancia Business School Paris (CCIP)

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Master's degree

  • ACI NEGOCIA

    Paris 2008 - 2011 Bachelor en Marketing et Affaires Internationales

    Exchange Programs :

    - Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (UADE), Buenos Aires - 6 months
    Courses : Project Management, Communication, Marketing, Psychology, Gastronomy

    - University of the West England (UWE), Bristol - 3 months
    Courses : Business, Marketing, Economy

    - Member of the Junior Enterprise

  • Aspect School (Vancouver)

    Vancouver 2007 - 2008 Academic Record: Course Certificate, English study

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :