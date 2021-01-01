Retail
Sebastien LEHOUCQ
Sebastien LEHOUCQ
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BANQUE POPULAIRE DU SUD
- Analyste Risques de Crédits
Paris
2005 - maintenant
Analyse risques
Formations
ESC Lille
Lille
2003 - 2004
Master Finances, marketing, management stratégique
salarié : Analyste Risques
Réseau
Alexandre MAURY
Audrey DE CALUWE
Bertrand ARQUILLIERE
Daniel TALLON
Marc-Olivier FERRAND
Maxime LENGELÉ
Pierre MAGNAN
Sylvain ADAM
Vincent PODLUNSEK
