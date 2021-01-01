Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sébastien LELOUP
Ajouter
Sébastien LELOUP
LYON
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Jacquet Metal Service
- Responsable Achats Groupe Aciers Mécaniques
2018 - maintenant
SOFYMETAL
- Directeur des achats
2013 - 2018
NEONICKEL
- Product Manager
2011 - 2013
SOFYMETAL
- Technico-commercial
2007 - 2011
Formations
IDRAC
Lyon
2006 - 2007
Réseau
Aurélien DURAND
Jessica BELLE
Mylène GUY
Sébastien BELLE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z