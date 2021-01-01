Sebastien LEMAIRE

2010 - 2011Project based on fuel consumption optimization for the Department Of Energy (in partnership with Navistar )
- Project management
- Main customer contact
- Technical coordination
- Prepare and lead technical meetings with customer and federal organization
Bosch
- Advanced Engineering Engineer
2007 - 2010Process and Project Management :
- Customer main point of contact
- Take on new project responsibility (offers, planning, and agreement with customer) related to combustion activities
- Technical issues with Fuel Injection System to communicate
- Setup regular review process and coordination of activities with Germany
Technical :
- Provide technical support for engine/vehicle testing related to combustion utilizing Design Of Experiment
- Develop department level training and processes
- Training on Design Of Experiment
- Review and analyze all data for patterns, introduce data collection and analysis to appropriate audience, recommend next steps based on analysis
- Ensure the know how transfer in the US department
Bosch
- Application Engineer
2004 - 2007Process and Project Management:
- Plan tests for calibration according to the capacities of the department
- Coordinate tests with technicians
- Management of 2 entire calibrations for flex-fuel engines
Technical:
- Calibration of engine functions (Diesel and Gasoline) for 2 turnkeys for PSA
- whole calibration for 2 Flexfuel engines (Brazilian customer)
Bosch
- Technician
2002 - 2004Technical:
- Responsible of tests done on engine dyno cell
- Mock-up of the engine
- Documentation of tests and methodology
- Installation of automatic tests for 2 dyno cells
- Tests on chassis dyno
Formations
Université Nantes (Nantes)
Nantesmaintenant
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)
Paris2010 - 2011Wind Turbines
Eoliennes - Activities and Societies: - description and performances of wind turbines - main components of wind turbines - offshore installations : cost issues and technical aspects