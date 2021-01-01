Menu

Sebastien LEMAIRE

La Défense Cedex

Mes compétences :
Chef de projets

Entreprises

  • Vestas - Charge de compte client

    La Défense Cedex 2014 - maintenant

  • ETAS - Technical Sales Manager

    2012 - 2014

  • Bosch - Project management

    2010 - 2011 Project based on fuel consumption optimization for the Department Of Energy (in partnership with Navistar )
    - Project management
    - Main customer contact
    - Technical coordination
    - Prepare and lead technical meetings with customer and federal organization

  • Bosch - Advanced Engineering Engineer

    2007 - 2010 Process and Project Management :
    - Customer main point of contact
    - Take on new project responsibility (offers, planning, and agreement with customer) related to combustion activities
    - Technical issues with Fuel Injection System to communicate
    - Setup regular review process and coordination of activities with Germany

    Technical :
    - Provide technical support for engine/vehicle testing related to combustion utilizing Design Of Experiment
    - Develop department level training and processes
    - Training on Design Of Experiment
    - Review and analyze all data for patterns, introduce data collection and analysis to appropriate audience, recommend next steps based on analysis
    - Ensure the know how transfer in the US department

  • Bosch - Application Engineer

    2004 - 2007 Process and Project Management:
    - Plan tests for calibration according to the capacities of the department
    - Coordinate tests with technicians
    - Management of 2 entire calibrations for flex-fuel engines
    Technical:
    - Calibration of engine functions (Diesel and Gasoline) for 2 turnkeys for PSA
    - whole calibration for 2 Flexfuel engines (Brazilian customer)

  • Bosch - Technician

    2002 - 2004 Technical:
    - Responsible of tests done on engine dyno cell
    - Mock-up of the engine
    - Documentation of tests and methodology
    - Installation of automatic tests for 2 dyno cells
    - Tests on chassis dyno

Formations

  • Université Nantes (Nantes)

    Nantes maintenant

  • Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Wind Turbines

    Eoliennes - Activities and Societies: - description and performances of wind turbines - main components of wind turbines - offshore installations : cost issues and technical aspects

  • Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 2002 - 2006 Engineer

  • Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 2002 - 2006 Master in Sciences

