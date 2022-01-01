Patrice LEBON

OFFICE DEPOT
- DSI France
Senlis
2002 - maintenant
Since May 2009: IT Information Senior Manager France / DSI France
I am part of the French Executive Board and reporting to the Pan European IT Organization.
My main roles are:
- Acting as the key and strategic interface between the Business and the Global IT teams.
- Managing projects and growth initiatives,
- Taking over Business operational needs and requests,
- Leading and Coaching IT teams: the Service Desk (6 FTE) in dotted line and the Field Support (9 FTE) in direct report;
- Negotiating and Managing Providers/Partners contracts;
- Aligning the global IT standards and processes (based on ITIL Framework);
- Managing the IT budget for all French Business;
- Optimizing the Business Applications and Services SLAs.
My current projects are:
- Harmonization of the IT Back end systems (Business Case, Gap analysis, Proof of concept, Vendor Demo ...)
- Field Support processes and activities alignment across Europe,
- Stores openings,
- Distribution platforms openings and moves,
- New applications deployment and survey (for the Treasury, Finance Supply Chain, Retail ...)
- New global printing solution survey and deployment,
- Equipment renewal ...
May 2007 until May 2009: Senior Manager IT Retail and Workplace Engineering Europe
My main roles:
- Managing and coaching teams composed with 1 Manager Level 2 Store Support, 1 Manager Retail Applications, 3 Engineers, 2 Business Analysts and 2 Technicians.
- Designing, defining, testing and supporting deployment of the new Corporate standards in terms of Workplace (desktop, laptop, printing and messaging solutions ...), Wintel (small server infrastructure).
- Providing the expert support and development of the Retail environment in Europe.
- Managing a budget: 1.5 M° €uros.
My main accomplishments:
- Citrix Deployment in Europe,
- Virtual Image pilot testing in Europe,
- SMS 2003 deployment and enhancements across Europe,
- Global Patching process alignment,
- Support to all European stores openings (Hungary, France)...
May 2006 until May 2007: Manager IT Operations Retail Europe
Responsible for the IT Retail Operations in Europe.
Scope: France, Hungary and Israel.
Main roles:
- Managing and coaching 1 Team Leader, 2 Specialists and 2 technicians;
- Coordination of the Business Applications Quality Insurance and rollout;
- Supervision of the Hardware and Software Level 2 Support and rollout;
- Operational Business reviews Management;
- KPIs set up and management;
- Budget Management.
Main accomplishments:
- Stores Openings support,
- Hungary retail integration,
- ISO 9001 certification for the IT Retail Europe team...
August 2002 until May 2006: Assistant Manager IT Retail Europe
In charge of the Level 2 store support for the Retail in Europe.
The scope: France, Spain
Main roles:
- Expert support to fix Retail Back and Front Office issues;
- Managing and coaching 1 Team Leader and 3 technicians;
- Managing contractors.
Main accomplishments::
- 20 stores Openings in France;
- Integration of the Retail activity in Spain (6 stores openings, Front and Back Office Design and implementation, training, Maintenance support set up ...);
- set a standard image for the Retail (POS, workstation and server);
- Migration from Windows NT4 to W2K and XP.