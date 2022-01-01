Menu

Patrice LEBON

VILLEPINTE

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Toys'R'Us

    maintenant

  • OFFICE DEPOT - DSI France

    Senlis 2002 - maintenant Since May 2009: IT Information Senior Manager France / DSI France

    I am part of the French Executive Board and reporting to the Pan European IT Organization.

    My main roles are:
    - Acting as the key and strategic interface between the Business and the Global IT teams.
    - Managing projects and growth initiatives,
    - Taking over Business operational needs and requests,
    - Leading and Coaching IT teams: the Service Desk (6 FTE) in dotted line and the Field Support (9 FTE) in direct report;
    - Negotiating and Managing Providers/Partners contracts;
    - Aligning the global IT standards and processes (based on ITIL Framework);
    - Managing the IT budget for all French Business;
    - Optimizing the Business Applications and Services SLAs.

    My current projects are:
    - Harmonization of the IT Back end systems (Business Case, Gap analysis, Proof of concept, Vendor Demo ...)
    - Field Support processes and activities alignment across Europe,
    - Stores openings,
    - Distribution platforms openings and moves,
    - New applications deployment and survey (for the Treasury, Finance Supply Chain, Retail ...)
    - New global printing solution survey and deployment,
    - Equipment renewal ...

    May 2007 until May 2009: Senior Manager IT Retail and Workplace Engineering Europe

    My main roles:
    - Managing and coaching teams composed with 1 Manager Level 2 Store Support, 1 Manager Retail Applications, 3 Engineers, 2 Business Analysts and 2 Technicians.
    - Designing, defining, testing and supporting deployment of the new Corporate standards in terms of Workplace (desktop, laptop, printing and messaging solutions ...), Wintel (small server infrastructure).
    - Providing the expert support and development of the Retail environment in Europe.
    - Managing a budget: 1.5 M° €uros.

    My main accomplishments:
    - Citrix Deployment in Europe,
    - Virtual Image pilot testing in Europe,
    - SMS 2003 deployment and enhancements across Europe,
    - Global Patching process alignment,
    - Support to all European stores openings (Hungary, France)...

    May 2006 until May 2007: Manager IT Operations Retail Europe

    Responsible for the IT Retail Operations in Europe.
    Scope: France, Hungary and Israel.

    Main roles:

    - Managing and coaching 1 Team Leader, 2 Specialists and 2 technicians;
    - Coordination of the Business Applications Quality Insurance and rollout;
    - Supervision of the Hardware and Software Level 2 Support and rollout;
    - Operational Business reviews Management;
    - KPIs set up and management;
    - Budget Management.

    Main accomplishments:
    - Stores Openings support,
    - Hungary retail integration,
    - ISO 9001 certification for the IT Retail Europe team...

    August 2002 until May 2006: Assistant Manager IT Retail Europe

    In charge of the Level 2 store support for the Retail in Europe.
    The scope: France, Spain

    Main roles:
    - Expert support to fix Retail Back and Front Office issues;
    - Managing and coaching 1 Team Leader and 3 technicians;
    - Managing contractors.

    Main accomplishments::
    - 20 stores Openings in France;
    - Integration of the Retail activity in Spain (6 stores openings, Front and Back Office Design and implementation, training, Maintenance support set up ...);
    - set a standard image for the Retail (POS, workstation and server);
    - Migration from Windows NT4 to W2K and XP.

