Sébastien LENOIR

En résumé

Young and talented mechanical engineer, with already considerable international experience especially in the fields of design and installation of new production equipments. Allowed substantial investment cost reductions using accurate specification books, technical creativity and value engineering. Proves his skills with strong willing, seriousness and through good results.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets
Lean Manufacturing
International
Leadership
Fonderie
Ingénierie
Automobile

Entreprises

  • Montupet - Corporate system engineer

    Clichy 2012 - maintenant Successful installation of the first major Chinese production equipment in a Mexican plant of an international aluminum foundry group for automotive industry. Investment reduction up to 20%, cycle time reduction up to 20% as well and significant improvement of produced quality.

    Installation management of high technical level production equipment from China, India and Italy for the start-up of a brand new aluminum foundry in India for automotive industry.

    Successful installation management of strategic production equipments in France.

  • ALTEN for PSA Peugoet Citroën - System engineer

    2010 - 2012 Managing transversal projects into a font foundry casting engine motor parts in the center of France. Projects began from need identification and finished as the production equipment was installed and usable.
    Projects examples :
    - Production robot settlment
    - Transportation and dosing of an ATEX powder product

Formations

  • ENI Metz

    Metz 2004 - 2010 Mechanical engineering

    Production line management - Master's degree in mechanical engineering with a specialty int production line mangement.
    Lean manufacturing green belt degree.
    Ergonomy training.
    First aid degree.

    Several internships into the industry concerning lean manufacturing, maintenance, and reporting.

