Sébastien LENOIR

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Laigneville
Young and talented mechanical engineer, with already considerable international experience especially in the fields of design and installation of new production equipments. Allowed substantial investment cost reductions using accurate specification books, technical creativity and value engineering. Proves his skills with strong willing, seriousness and through good results.
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projets
Lean Manufacturing
International
Leadership
Fonderie
Ingénierie
Automobile