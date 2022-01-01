Menu

Manuel RIBEIRO GOURMAND

LONDON

En résumé

I am passionate about how companies can significantly improve their financial results by focussing on flow, and am looking for opportunities to further strengthen market demand anticipation method in organisations.

An enthusiastic, confident and hard-working individual with significant planning and scheduling experience within global companies underpinned with a strong academic background.

✔ Strong interpersonal and analytical skills to deploy major Lean & IT projects.
✔ Multi-cultural and global organisations in Brazil, France, UK.
✔ Bilingual English, French and Portuguese

Entreprises

  • Colorcon, Inc. - Global Operations Supply Chain

    2017 - maintenant Dartford - UK

  • Johnston Sweepers Ltd - Warehouse Manager

    2017 - 2017 Dorking - UK

  • Johnston Sweepers Ltd - Master Production Scheduler & Company S&OP Leader

    2013 - 2017 Dorking - UK

  • Johnston Sweepers Ltd - Supply Chain Co-ordinator

    2011 - 2013 Dorking - UK

  • Capgemini Est - Consultant

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Strasbourg - France

  • Kuhn do Brasil - Latin Americas Spare Parts Project manager

    2009 - 2010 Passo Fundo - Brazil

  • Arjowiggins, UK - Supply Chain Planner - Forecasting

    2009 - 2009 Basingstoke - UK

Formations

  • University Of Buckingham Business School (Buckingham)

    Buckingham 2015 - 2017 MSc Lean Enterprise

    MSc Lean Enterprise - Distinction

    Dissertation:
    ☛ "How Can Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) Drive Change in a Merging Organisation - Case Study Within Bucher Municipal"​ - Use of Principled Negotiation and Change Management.

    ☛ More about the course: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ri4jQsctuZA&feature=youtu.be

    

  • UNICAMP - FEM (Campinas)

    Campinas 2008 - 2008 Project Management

    Campinas - Brazil

  • Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs

    Metz 2004 - 2009 Mechanical, Information Systems

    Metz - France

