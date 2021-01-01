Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sebastien LEROY
Ajouter
Sebastien LEROY
LILLE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Lille
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IEP
- Coordinateur technico-commercial
2012 - maintenant
Partenord habitat
- Technicien contrat
Lille
2010 - 2011
Partenord Habitat
- Stage charger de procedure
Lille
2010 - 2010
BETM
- Stage économiste
2008 - 2008
Formations
Université Valenciennes (Valenciennes)
Valenciennes
2009 - 2010
Licence Pro Economie de la construction
Lycée Jean Prouve
Lomme
2007 - 2009
BTS Etude et Economie de la construction
Lycée Le Corbusier
Cormeilles En Parisis
2005 - 2007
BT Topographie
Lycée Des Travaux Publics
Bruay La Buissiere
2002 - 2005
BEP Topographie
Réseau
Alloyflorian@hotmail.fr ALLOY
Amaury PIANETA
Aurélien DEVULDER
Elisabeth MAES
Emeline DELATTRE
Geoffrey CADART
Geoffrey HELLO
Julien CARREIN
Pauline DEGRYSE
Philippe CLERY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z